Minister says Nigeria had only weeks to use some donated vaccines

Libby George Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

LAGOS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Nigeria's health minister said on Wednesday some COVID-19 doses donated by rich Western countries had a shelf life of a few months that left only weeks to administer the shots.

Osagie Ehanire said in a statement that the health ministry had declined a request by vaccine manufacturers to extend the shelf life of the doses by three months.

