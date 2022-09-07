US Markets
TSLA

Minister says in talks with Tesla, other automakers about production in Canada

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

Canada Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Wednesday he was talking to many automakers, including Tesla Inc, about establishing more production in Canada.

VANCOUVER, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Canada Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Wednesday he was talking to many automakers, including Tesla Inc TSLA.O, about establishing more production in Canada.

"Canada is becoming the green supplier of choice to the auto industry and the aerospace industry, that's certainly what I'm proposing," Champagne told reporters in Vancouver.

"Yes, I'm talking to them," Champagne said, in response to a question about reports of Tesla looking to build a factory in Canada. "I'm talking also to all the automakers around the world."

(Reporting by Steve Scherer in Vancouver, writing by Ismail Shakil)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular