MINISO To Repurchase Up To $200 Mln Of Shares

September 15, 2023 — 07:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO), a lifestyle retailer, said on Friday that it has approved a new share repurchase program to repurchase up to $200 million of shares over a period of 12 months starting from September 15. The company will fund repurchase through its cash on hand.

"The Board believes that a share repurchase in the present conditions will demonstrate the company's confidence in its business outlook and prospects and would benefit the company and create value for the shareholders of the company ultimately," the company said.

