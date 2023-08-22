MINISO Q4 Results Climb, Declares Dividend; Sees Sales Growth In Q1

(RTTNews) - MINISO Group Holding Ltd. (MNSO), a Chinese value retailer of design-led lifestyle products, reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB539.33 million or $75.43 million, an increase of 162.4 percent from last year's RMB204.84 million.

Earnings per ADS were RMB1.72 or $0.24 in this quarter, representing an increase of 152.9 percent from RMB0.68 in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted net profit was RMB571.2 million or $78.8 million, up 156.3 percent year-over-year. Adjusted earnings per ADS were RMB1.80 or $0.25, compared to RMB0.72 a year ago.

Revenue was RMB3.25 billion or $448.5 million, 40.3 percent higher than last year's RMB2.32 billion. Revenues were primarily driven by a 39.4 percent year-over-year increase in China, and a 42 percent increase in revenue from overseas markets.

Further, for fiscal year 2023, the Board approved the distribution of a final cash dividend of $0.412 per ADS or $0.103 per ordinary share, payable as of the close of business on September 19 to the holders of ADS and ordinary shares of record as of the close of business on September 7.

Looking forward into the September quarter, the company expects sales to continue to grow strongly on a year-over-year basis, driven by better store-level performance and store network expansion. Meanwhile, margin profile will continue to optimize on a year-over-year basis.

In Hong Kong, MINISO shares were trading at HK$40.00, up 2 percent.

