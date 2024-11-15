MINISO Group to Release Financial Results and Host Call

News & Insights

MINISO Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9896) has released an update.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, to approve and release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company will conduct anearnings conference callto discuss the results, with access available via Zoom and other international dialing numbers.

