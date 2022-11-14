Markets
MNSO

MINISO Group Q1 Adj. Profit Rises; Revenue Up 4.5%

November 14, 2022 — 12:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) reported first quarter adjusted net profit of RMB 417.4 million, an increase of 126.6% year over year. Adjusted net earnings per ADS was RMB 1.36 compared to RMB 0.60.

Profit for the period was RMB 404.1 million, an increase of 161.5% year over year. Earnings per ADS was RMB 1.32, compared to RMB 0.50.

Revenue was RMB 2.77 billion, an increase of 4.5% year over year, primarily driven by a 47.6% year-over-year growth of revenue from overseas markets, partially offset by a 8.8% year-over-year decrease of revenue from China.

