MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) shareholders are up 4.4% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. To wit the share price is down 59% in that time. MINISO Group Holding hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 33% in the last 90 days.

On a more encouraging note the company has added CN¥131m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year MINISO Group Holding grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

We're surprised that the share price is lower given that improvement. If the company can sustain the earnings growth, this might be an inflection point for the business, which would make right now a really interesting time to study it more closely.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:MNSO Earnings Per Share Growth January 4th 2022

We know that MINISO Group Holding has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on MINISO Group Holding's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While MINISO Group Holding shareholders are down 59% for the year (even including dividends), the market itself is up 23%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 33% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MINISO Group Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - MINISO Group Holding has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

