MINISO Group Holding Ltd - ADR (MNSO) Price Target Increased by 8.52% to 27.02

The average one-year price target for MINISO Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE:MNSO) has been revised to 27.02 / share. This is an increase of 8.52% from the prior estimate of 24.90 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.64 to a high of 29.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.53% from the latest reported closing price of 26.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in MINISO Group Holding Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNSO is 0.19%, an increase of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 69,194K shares. The put/call ratio of MNSO is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 13,761K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,545K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNSO by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 6,439K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,581K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNSO by 294.13% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,267K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,951K shares, representing an increase of 9.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNSO by 0.59% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,634K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,526K shares, representing a decrease of 33.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNSO by 23.56% over the last quarter.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT holds 2,222K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,222K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNSO by 23.27% over the last quarter.

MINISO Group Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MINISO is a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

