MINISO Group Holding Ltd - ADR (MNSO) Price Target Increased by 27.97% to 21.37

The average one-year price target for MINISO Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE:MNSO) has been revised to 21.37 / share. This is an increase of 27.97% from the prior estimate of 16.70 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.22 to a high of 23.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.73% from the latest reported closing price of 21.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in MINISO Group Holding Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 90.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNSO is 0.19%, a decrease of 46.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.41% to 68,180K shares. The put/call ratio of MNSO is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 13,545K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 6,581K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,798K shares, representing a decrease of 33.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNSO by 73.43% over the last quarter.

Carmignac Gestion holds 4,669K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,926K shares, representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNSO by 144,166.78% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,526K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,232K shares, representing a decrease of 76.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNSO by 49.29% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,951K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company.

MINISO Group Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MINISO is a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

