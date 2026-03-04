MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) ended the recent trading session at $17.09, demonstrating a +1.42% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.29%.

The company's stock has dropped by 9.36% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.33%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $859.03 million, indicating a 33.05% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $3 billion, which would represent changes of +17.39% and +26.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.91, which means MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, MNSO's PEG ratio is currently 1.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

