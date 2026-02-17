MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) was up +1.14% at $19.49. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

The stock of company has fallen by 0.1% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $859.03 million, up 33.05% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.35 per share and a revenue of $3 billion, signifying shifts of +17.39% and +26.95%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.27. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.19.

Also, we should mention that MNSO has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

