MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) ended the recent trading session at $19.13, demonstrating a -3.58% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.5% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.07% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.24% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 0.18%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $859.03 million, up 33.05% from the prior-year quarter.

MNSO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.39% and 0%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.63, so one might conclude that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that MNSO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.31. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

