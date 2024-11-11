MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) ending at $19.05, denoting a -1.45% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.1% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.91% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming release. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $647.47 million, indicating a 24.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.76, which means MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

One should further note that MNSO currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.79. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

