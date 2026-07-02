MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Stock Moves -3.78%: What You Should Know

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) ended the recent trading session at $11.72, demonstrating a -3.78% change from the preceding day's closing price. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.8%.

The stock of company has fallen by 8.21% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $856.7 million, up 23.58% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.56 per share and a revenue of $3.78 billion, indicating changes of +16.42% and +25.4%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.3, which means MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that MNSO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 73, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.