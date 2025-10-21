MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Stock Moves -2.80%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) was down 2.8% at $21.87. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.86% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $793.95 million, up 23.2% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.39 per share and a revenue of $2.98 billion, indicating changes of +20.87% and +26.27%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.72% higher. Right now, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.19. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.29.

We can also see that MNSO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.45.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.