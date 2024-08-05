MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Stock Moves -1.44%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) reached $15.03, with a -1.44% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 3% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.43%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 16.16% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $557.54 million, indicating a 24.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.41% lower. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.29, so one might conclude that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that MNSO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.83.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

