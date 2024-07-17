MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Stock Moves -1.35%: What You Should Know

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) ended the recent trading session at $17.57, demonstrating a -1.35% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.77%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 12.91% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 3.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.32. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.22.

Investors should also note that MNSO has a PEG ratio of 0.65 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MNSO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

