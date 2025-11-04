MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) closed the most recent trading day at $21.10, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.04%.

The stock of company has fallen by 2.56% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $793.95 million, up 23.2% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.39 per share and a revenue of $2.98 billion, signifying shifts of +20.87% and +26.27%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.34. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.57.

It is also worth noting that MNSO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, finds itself in the top 15% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

