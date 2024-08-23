MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) ending at $15.87, denoting a -1.06% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.47%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 3.95% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 30, 2024. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $557.54 million, indicating a 24.31% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.09% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.22. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.51.

We can also see that MNSO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.