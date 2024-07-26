MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) standing at $16.68, reflecting a -0.12% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.11% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.03%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 12.38% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming release.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.34% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.48.

Investors should also note that MNSO has a PEG ratio of 0.62 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.06.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.