MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) ended the recent trading session at $21.59, demonstrating a -2.7% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.8%.

The stock of company has fallen by 1.2% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $793.95 million, up 23.2% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.39 per share and a revenue of $2.98 billion, signifying shifts of +20.87% and +26.27%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.96. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.11.

Meanwhile, MNSO's PEG ratio is currently 1.13. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry stood at 2.45 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 36, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.