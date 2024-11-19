MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) reached $17.58, with a -0.68% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.67% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.62% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 29, 2024. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $647.47 million, reflecting a 24.6% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.75.

We can additionally observe that MNSO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.73. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 80, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MNSO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

