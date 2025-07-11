MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) closed at $17.74, marking a -1.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.07%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $672.03 million, indicating a 21.03% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $2.9 billion, indicating changes of -2.61% and +22.75%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.22. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.97.

It is also worth noting that MNSO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

