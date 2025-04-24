MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) closed at $17.22, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.74%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 9.43% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $624.52 million, showing a 21.1% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $2.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.39% and +24.25%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.91, so one might conclude that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that MNSO currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.7. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, placing it within the bottom 44% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

