MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) ended the recent trading session at $14.83, demonstrating a +1.37% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.03%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 9.13% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 11.7%, and the S&P 500's gain of 10.32%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming release.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.55 per share and a revenue of $3.55 billion, signifying shifts of +15.67% and +17.73%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.44 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.05.

Meanwhile, MNSO's PEG ratio is currently 1.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.