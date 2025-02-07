MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) ended the recent trading session at $23.15, demonstrating a +1.14% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.96% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.86% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.47 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.26.

We can additionally observe that MNSO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.23.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

