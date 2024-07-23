MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) closed at $17.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.49% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.96%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.34% lower. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.74 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.84, so one might conclude that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, MNSO's PEG ratio is currently 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 152, this industry ranks in the bottom 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MNSO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

