MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) reached $19.28, with a +0.21% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.78%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 9.69% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $647.47 million, reflecting a 24.6% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.69. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.8 of its industry.

Investors should also note that MNSO has a PEG ratio of 0.79 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

