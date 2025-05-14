MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) closed the most recent trading day at $19.92, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.21%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.72%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 19.66% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 10.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.86%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 23, 2025. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $624.52 million, up 21.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $2.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.39% and +24.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.13, so one might conclude that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that MNSO has a PEG ratio of 0.82 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MNSO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.