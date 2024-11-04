MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) reached $19.73, with a +0.41% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 4.7% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $647.47 million, up 24.6% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.02, so one might conclude that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MNSO has a PEG ratio of 0.81. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.