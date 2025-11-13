MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) closed at $21.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.7% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.66% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.87% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 21, 2025. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $793.95 million, indicating a 23.2% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.39 per share and a revenue of $2.98 billion, demonstrating changes of +20.87% and +26.27%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.53, so one might conclude that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MNSO has a PEG ratio of 1.12. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.32.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

