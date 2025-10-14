MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) closed the most recent trading day at $22.17, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.01% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $780.43 million, up 21.1% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $2.96 billion, indicating changes of +20.87% and +25.28%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.72% higher. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.14. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.15 of its industry.

Meanwhile, MNSO's PEG ratio is currently 1.14. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

