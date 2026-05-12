MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) closed the most recent trading day at $14.11, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.71%.

The stock of company has fallen by 9.6% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.81%.

The upcoming earnings release of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.55 per share and revenue of $3.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.67% and +17.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.23. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.26 for its industry.

Meanwhile, MNSO's PEG ratio is currently 1.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.