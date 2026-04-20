MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) closed at $15.71, marking a -2% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.24%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.26%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 1.54% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 7.72%, and the S&P 500's gain of 6.42%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.55 per share and a revenue of $3.55 billion, indicating changes of +15.67% and +17.73%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.34 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.74.

One should further note that MNSO currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.61.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.