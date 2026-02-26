MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) ended the recent trading session at $18.19, demonstrating a -5.99% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.

The stock of company has risen by 2.49% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $859.03 million, up 33.05% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.35 per share and a revenue of $3 billion, representing changes of +17.39% and +26.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.45.

We can additionally observe that MNSO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MNSO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, positioning it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

