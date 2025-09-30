MINISO Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (MUN:MIF) Price Target Increased by 24.05% to 23.48

The average one-year price target for MINISO Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (MUN:MIF) has been revised to 23,48 € / share. This is an increase of 24.05% from the prior estimate of 18,93 € dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21,01 € to a high of 26,52 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.18% from the latest reported closing price of 19,70 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in MINISO Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIF is 0.39%, an increase of 9.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.79% to 24,734K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT holds 9,335K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,213K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIF by 22.27% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,521K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,247K shares , representing a decrease of 68.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIF by 44.92% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,777K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 769K shares , representing an increase of 56.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIF by 0.92% over the last quarter.

Serenity Capital Management Pte. holds 1,158K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares , representing an increase of 59.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIF by 74.49% over the last quarter.

Sequoia China Equity Partners holds 975K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares , representing a decrease of 30.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIF by 4.57% over the last quarter.

