MINISO Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (MNSO) Price Target Decreased by 12.18% to 18.78

The average one-year price target for MINISO Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:MNSO) has been revised to $18.78 / share. This is a decrease of 12.18% from the prior estimate of $21.38 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $17.76 to a high of $20.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.76% from the latest reported closing price of $16.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in MINISO Group Holding Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 19.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNSO is 0.26%, an increase of 20.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.98% to 18,960K shares. The put/call ratio of MNSO is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 2,857K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,699K shares , representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNSO by 8.96% over the last quarter.

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT holds 2,291K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,011K shares , representing a decrease of 249.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNSO by 76.16% over the last quarter.

Serenity Capital Management Pte. holds 2,024K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares , representing an increase of 42.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNSO by 52.41% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 1,793K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,780K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNSO by 45.52% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,344K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares , representing an increase of 27.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNSO by 13.55% over the last quarter.

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