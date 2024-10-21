News & Insights

MINISO Group Engages in Strategic Share Buybacks

October 21, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) has released an update.

MINISO Group Holding Limited has actively engaged in share repurchase activities from July to September 2024, cancelling a significant number of shares to potentially enhance shareholder value. The company repurchased shares at various price points, with a closing balance of 1,258,580,837 shares as of October 17, 2024. This strategic move aligns with broader market trends where companies optimize capital structure by reducing outstanding shares.

