MINISO Group Engages in Strategic Share Buybacks

MINISO Group Holding (MNSO) has released an update.

MINISO Group Holding Limited has actively engaged in share repurchase activities from July to September 2024, cancelling a significant number of shares to potentially enhance shareholder value. The company repurchased shares at various price points, with a closing balance of 1,258,580,837 shares as of October 17, 2024. This strategic move aligns with broader market trends where companies optimize capital structure by reducing outstanding shares.

