MINISO Announces Venue Change for AGM

May 23, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

MINISO Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9896) has released an update.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd. has announced a change in the venue for its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to Plaza 88 in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, on June 20, 2024. Despite the venue change, all other details including the AGM date and resolutions to be considered remain unchanged, and previously submitted proxy forms are still valid. Shareholders are advised to take note of the new location for attending the meeting in person.

