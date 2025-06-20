Markets
MINISO Announces CEO Ye's Full Unwinding Of His Personal Collar Transaction

June 20, 2025 — 05:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - MINISO (MNSO) said it has been informed by Guofu Ye, the chief executive officer and the controlling shareholder of MINISO, of the full unwinding of his personal collar transaction with a financial institution, or the Dealer. The deal has returned all 14 million ordinary shares of the company that were previously transferred to it as credit support in connection with a prepaid forward contract for this collar transaction. This Contract was entered into in 2023 between the Dealer and Mini Investments SP1, a BVI entity controlled by Ye.

Mini Investments transferred 14 million shares to the Dealer in return for a prepayment from the Dealer, while agreeing to settle the Contract at expiration with either a cash payment or delivery of the shares. With the unwinding, the company understands that Mini Investments has received back all 14 million shares.

