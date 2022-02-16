Mining stocks, Woodside drive Australia shares higher

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday, helped by gains in heavyweight mining stocks after steel prices jumped, while a jump in Woodside Petroleum shares after a bumper earnings report also supported the benchmark.

Still, most other sectors stayed in the red, hit by fears of rising geopolitical tensions on reports that Russia was increasing its military build-up at the Ukrainian border.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.4% to 7,316.3, as of 2355 GMT. The benchmark rose 1.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX jumped to their highest in two years, after the oil and gas explorer said its annual profit more than tripled as the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic sparked a surge in prices of oil and gas.

On the downside, shares in Origin Energy ORG.AX, one of the biggest losers, weighed on the benchmark with a near 5% fall after it announced plans to shut the country's biggest coal-fired power plant in 2025, seven years earlier than scheduled.

Retail conglomerate Wesfarmers WES.AX lost more than 4% after COVID-19 curbs and supply chain disruptions caused its first-half profit to dive.

Among sub-indexes, mining stocks .AXMM were the top gainers, rising up to 1.3%. They were tracking Chinese stainless steel futures, which jumped to their highest in more than three months on Wednesday, boosted by high input costs and demand optimism. IRONORE/

BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX each added nearly 2%.

All other sub-indexes were flat or lower. Tech stocks .AXIJ slumped as much as 2.2%, with Wisetech Global WTC.AX down almost 1%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark .NZ50 rose 0.5% to 12,181.71 points by 2355 GMT.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

