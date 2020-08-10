Mining Stocks Are Beating Bitcoin in a Bullish Cryptocurrency Market

Betting against bitcoin has been a losing battle for months with the crypto up more than 200% since its March lows. Benefiting from this rally, moreover, cryptocurrency mining stocks trading on U.S. markets are significantly outperforming the benchmark cryptocurrency.

Over the past year, two cryptocurrency mining companies â Riot Blockchain and Marathon Patent Group â have gained 97% and over 128 percent, respectively. Bitcoin is up 3% in the same period.

The companies moderately underperformed bitcoin during the Q1 2020, but since mid-April, both took off.

The size of both companies mirror the relatively still small size of the crypto space, with neither company reporting a market capitalization above $150 million.

âSpillover from resurging interest in cryptocurrenciesâ is one reason for recent gains in mining stocks, according to Ryan Watkins, bitcoin analyst at Messari. âItâs natural for mining stocks to rise with cryptocurrencies,â he said.

Riot and Marathon currently have mining capacities of 357 petahash and 19 petahash per second.

The companiesâ strong performance comes on the back of record trading volume.

Marathon daily volume soared to an all-time high of over $225 million on Aug. 3, up from $1.6 million a month earlier. Three days later, the company reached a two-year high of $5.25 per share.

After reporting less than $5 million for most of July, Riot daily volume also skyrocketed to a record-setting $58 million on Aug. 3 shortly before setting a new yearly high of $4.58.

âItâs also natural for mining stocks to rise faster than bitcoin because investors are pricing in a bull market, which could cause revenue to balloon,â Watkins added.

