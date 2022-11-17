Mining operations at MMG's Las Bambas mine in Peru down to 30% due to blockade

LIMA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mining activities at MMG Ltd’s 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine are operating at just 30% of capacity, a source close to the company said on Thursday, due to blockades from nearby communities.

The blockades started in late October, the source said, and have slowly reduced mining activities due to lack to of supplies. The company had previously announced the reduction of operations but had not detailed its extent.

Chinese-owned Las Bambas ranks among the world’s biggest copper mines but has been repeatedly disrupted by social conflicts with nearby indigenous communities since it opened in 2016.

Peru is the world’s No. 2 copper producer.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Alison Williams)

