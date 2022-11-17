US Markets

Mining operations at MMG's Las Bambas mine in Peru down to 30% due to blockade

Credit: REUTERS/SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA

November 17, 2022 — 08:52 am EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mining activities at MMG Ltd’s 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine are operating at just 30% of capacity, a source close to the company said on Thursday, due to blockades from nearby communities.

The blockades started in late October, the source said, and have slowly reduced mining activities due to lack to of supplies. The company had previously announced the reduction of operations but had not detailed its extent.

Chinese-owned Las Bambas ranks among the world’s biggest copper mines but has been repeatedly disrupted by social conflicts with nearby indigenous communities since it opened in 2016.

Peru is the world’s No. 2 copper producer.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

