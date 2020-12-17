Mining Market NiceHash Refunds Users 4,640 Bitcoin Lost in 2017 Hack
Mining marketplace NiceHash has fully reimbursed users who were affected by the loss of 4,640 bitcoin in a late 2017 security breach.
- For the past three years, the Slovenia-based mining company has “regularly waived profits” to make its customers whole, according to a letter from CEO Martin Skorjanc, published Thursday.
- “We do not regret it, as it heralds the beginning of a new era of growth and development for us,” he wrote.
- The criminals who executed the breach are still unknown, Skorjanc said, calling the incident “the largest theft in Slovenian history.”
- The bitcoin are worth $104,629,328 at press time prices, according to CoinDesk 20 data. At the time of the breach, they would have had a value of around $55 million
- The hashpower renting marketplace disclosed the hack on social media in December 2017, saying that a “security breach involving NiceHash website” resulted in a loss of funds, as CoinDesk reported at the time.
- In the aftermath, Skorjanc said many people told NiceHash it was time to shut up shop. “But we didn’t listen to them, he wrote.
