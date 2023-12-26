News & Insights

Mining investments in Chile to hit $65.71 bln by 2032, says Cochilco

Credit: REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

December 26, 2023 — 10:08 am EST

SANTIAGO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Mining investments in Chile, the world's largest copper producer, are expected to hit $65.71 billion in the 2023-2032 period, the country's copper commission Cochilco said in a statement on Tuesday.

That is less than the $73.65 billion estimated in its previous 10-year forecast released last year as the new forecast takes into account 49 projects, while the previous one was based on 53 projects, Cochilco said.

Copper projects are seen receiving the bulk of the projected investments for the period, with $57.35 billion, according to the commission. Investments in gold, iron ore, lithium and other industrial minerals were estimated at $8.36 billion.

