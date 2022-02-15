Mining group Eramet: SLN unit gets new nickel export authorisation from New Caledonia

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - French mining company Eramet ERMT.PA said on Tuesday that New Caledonia had granted export authorisations for Eramet's SLN arm for up to 2 million tons of nickel ore, bringing its annual export authorisation up to 6 million tons.

Eramet's activities are concentrated in mining and processing nickel and manganese. The company has shifted its focus from supplying the steel industry to developing raw materials for electric vehicle batteries, under Chairwoman and Chief Executive Christel Bories.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

