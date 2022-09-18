Mining, gold stocks support Australian shares ahead of Fed meet

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares were steady on Monday, with mining and gold stocks supporting the benchmark index, even as risk appetite remained weak after investors weighed expectations of an outsized rate hike from the U.S Federal Reserve this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO held its ground at 6743.4 points, as of 0040 GMT.

Globally, investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the Fed policy meet, where the U.S. central bank is likely to announce a 75-basis-point hike, while a section of the market believes that an outsized 100 bps rate will be necessary to tame soaring price pressures. MKTS/GLOB

Back home, Australian miners .AXMM led the gains with a 1.2% jump, despite lower iron ore prices in China, with sector majors Rio Tinto RIO.AX, Fortescue Metals FMG.AX and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX firming between 0.4% and 0.5%.

The gold sector .AXGD jumped nearly 1%, as bullion prices steadied amid a weaker U.S. dollar. Shares of Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX rose 2.1% and 2.4%, respectively.

The financial sub-index .AXFJ was trading steady, with two of the "Big Four" banks rising up to 0.3%.

Lake Resources LKE.AX turned out to be the top gainer, climbing as much as 16.7%, after the Australian lithium miner said work was proceeding at its Kachi project in Argentina, days after warning of a dispute with mining partner Lilac Solutions.

Losses in the energy sub-index .AXEJ countered benchmark gains, with index heavyweights Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX dropping 0.8% each.

Seperately, Origin Energy ORG.AX said it would divest its entire stake in the Betaloo Basin for A$60 million ($40.36 million), while also intending to exit its upstream exploration permits

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 edged up 0.1% to 11,586.3 points.

($1 = 1.4865 Australian dollars)

