Mining, gold stocks drag Australian shares lower; inflation data in focus

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged down by mining and gold stocks on weak underlying commodity prices, while caution set in ahead of a local inflation report that could offer more clues about the central bank's monetary policy path.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO declined 0.4% to 7,493.4 by 0004 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.9% on Tuesday.

Investors were awaiting Australia's weighted annual consumer price inflation rate due later in the day, which is expected to have fallen sharply in November to 4.4% from 4.9%.

This would be the lowest in almost two years, and would follow an even steeper fall the month before to 4.9% from 5.6%.

Aussie swaps markets are pricing in around 50 basis points of rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia this year and a weaker-than-expected inflation print could further bolster hopes of monetary policy easing.

In Sydney, miners .AXMM led the losses, dropping 1.9% in what could be their worst session since Dec. 5, 2023. Iron ore futures dropped on Tuesday as Chinese steelmakers remained cautious on pre-holiday restocking amid lacklustre steel demand. IRONORE/

Mining behemoths BHP BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX slipped between 2.2% and 1.9%.

Gold stocks .AXGD skidded 1.8%, hitting their lowest level since Dec. 14, 2023. Northern Star Resources NST.AX, Australia's top gold miner, Genesis Minerals GMD.AX, Evolution Mining EVN.AX dropped between 1.7% and 1.3%.

Rate-sensitive financials .AXFJ declined 0.2%, with the 'big four' banks falling between 0.2% and 0.3%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.3% to 11,808.8.

Mercury NZ MCY.NZ, Vulcan Steel VSL.NZ and Investore Prop IPL.NZ topped losses on the benchmark, shedding 2.6%, 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Roshan.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.