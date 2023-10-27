Mining gear maker Epiroc's Q3 profit up less than expected

Adds detail on result in paragraph 2, share reaction in paragraph 3

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swedish mining equipment maker Epiroc EPIRa.ST reported on Friday a smaller rise than expected in third-quarter operating profit but predicted underlying demand would remain at a high level in the near term.

Operating profit was 3.26 billion crowns ($296 million) against a year-earlier 2.90 billion and a mean forecast of 3.53 billion in an LSEG poll of analysts.

Shares in Epiroc fell 4% at 0934 GMT after being up 1% ahead of the report.

