Mining gear maker Epiroc sees high demand near-term after Q3 profit jumps

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Swedish mining gear maker Epiroc EPIRa.ST reported a 29% jump in third-quarter operating earnings on Thursday and predicted high demand in the near term.

Operating earnings increased to 2.35 billion Swedish crowns ($273.5 million), just below the 2.37 billion forecast by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Organic sales grew 11%.

"The supply-chain challenges, both inbound and outbound, increased during the quarter. However, the organisation is managing the situation well and the financial impact was limited," CEO Helena Hedblom said in a statement.

Order intake grew 31% on the back of a good aftermarket, acquisitions and several large orders.

"We expect that demand, both for equipment and aftermarket, will remain at a high level in the near term," Hedblom said.

Sweden's Sandvik SAND.ST, Epiroc's biggest rival, this week reported a 13% rise in operating profit at its mining equipment division, with a 21% rise in order intake.

($1 = 8.5940 Swedish crowns)

